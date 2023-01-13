SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested a man in connection with being a prohibited person in possession of a shotgun and ammunition.

Juan Barrigan, 37, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and violation of felony probation, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., officers conducted a probation search in the 4000 block of Jobe Lane. Police said the resident, identified as Barrigan, was on a grant of felony probation for burglary, and officers located a loaded shotgun and other ammunition in residence.

Barrigan was taken into custody without incident.

