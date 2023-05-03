(KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday in connection with a shooting and barfight that happened on April 14, police announced. The shooting victim was grazed with a bullet and suffered just a minor scrape on his ankle.

Police were called to the incident at about 12:58 a.m. on 37th Avenue. After reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses, SNPD concluded that a group of three suspects got into an altercation with two men inside a bar.

One suspect allegedly punched a victim in the face before the fight spilled outside of the bar and one of the suspects got a gun from a car

The suspect then fired one round into the air and several more at the ground, per police. One of the bullets aimed at the ground grazed the victim’s ankle.

The suspected shooter, 25-year-old Redwood City resident Diego Perez-Pinzon, was arrested early Wednesday morning near his home. He was booked into jail for assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, criminal threats, exhibiting a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person on probation, and carrying a loaded firearm.