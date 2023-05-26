SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with an April San Francisco homicide, the San Francisco Police Department said. Anthony Timmons, 23, was taken into custody blocks away from where the homicide was committed.

The killing happened on the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue at about 1 p.m. on April 1. SFPD responded to the report of a shooting and found a 52-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.

SFPD’s homicide unit identified Timmons as the suspect. He was recognized by an officer in the area of Jones Street and Market Street at about 3 p.m. After a brief pursuit, he was arrested.

According to SFPD, a search of Timmons revealed drugs and a loaded gun with an extended magazine.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Timmons was booked into San Francisco County Jail for homicide, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in public, being armed in commission of a felony, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana for sale.