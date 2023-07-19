(KRON) — The Union City Police Department announced that it has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the area of 12th Street and G Street at about 11:08 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, UCPD said. He was taken by paramedics to a local hospital.

Officers were told the suspect was still in the area. He was arrested and identified as Joseph Davis, 41, of Union City.

Police recovered a gun and ammunition from the scene.

Davis was booked into Santa Rita County Jail on counts of assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the community. Anyone with information is asked to call (510) 675-5354.