Man arrested in El Cerrito for yelling racial insults, spitting in Asian woman’s face

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in El Cerrito arrested a man after he yelled racial insults and spat in a woman’s face on Tuesday.

Around 9:25 a.m., police responded to the area of Potrero Avenue and Everett Street following a report of a homeless man spitting in an Asian woman’s face.

The woman told police that she had pulled her car into her garage when she noticed a man had followed her.

She said the man started shouting racial insults and spit in her face. When he left the garage, the victim called authorities.

An officer found the suspect, identified as 56-year-old Ricky Amos of Richmond, nearby and arrested him.

The police department is looking at charging Amos with battery and vandalism with a hate crime enhancement, in addition to charges for being out of compliance with sex offender registration requirements.

Amos was taken to the County Jail in Martinez.