(KRON) — A man was arrested Thursday night after he tried to kidnap two 12-year-old girls at a Healdsburg park, the Healdsburg Police Department said.

The attempted kidnapping happened at Giorgi Park, located at 540 University St. Police did not provide details on what specifically the suspect did.

When officers arrived at 7:58 p.m., the suspect was in his car in front of the park. Officers told him to step out, but he tried to get away, HPD said.

The man drove at a high rate of speed southbound on University Street before striking a family member of one of the victims, according to police. Officers continued pursuing him, and he crashed into an occupied home on the 400 block of Mason Street, police said.

The suspect ran away from the scene, and Healdsburg police called in assistance from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, the Petaluma Police Department and the Healdsburg Fire Department. The suspect was caught at 8:27 p.m. at the corner of Mason Street and Fitch Street.

The suspect was hospitalized and will be booked into jail. The person who was struck by the car was hospitalized as well.