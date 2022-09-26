HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in Healdsburg on Sunday evening for public masturbation, the Healdsburg Police Department (HPD) said on Facebook. Police said the suspect was violent while resisting arrest.

HPD identified the arrestee as Christopher Shawn Carter, a 44-year-old homeless man from Oregon. Police contacted Carter after receiving a call about a man masturbating outside a business on the 100 block of Healdsburg Avenue.

After police arrested Carter, he started kicking the inside of the patrol car. Police said he kicked out the partition separating the front and back seats of the car.

According to HPD, Carter spat on the officer that was driving him to the Sonoma County Jail. He also cursed out the officer and threatened to kill him. He eventually was booked into jail on charges of threatening an officer, battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest, criminal threats, incident exposure and vandalism.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Healdsburg police also responded to a fight over the weekend that left one victim with a stab wound. The fight occurred at Railroad Park, located at 28 Front Street, at about 7:00 p.m. The victim had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects were arrested.