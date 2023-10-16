(KRON) — A man arrested in Lafayette on Sunday was found with drugs and a large stash of stolen personal goods in his car, the Lafayette Police Department said.

An LPD officer saw a man using an ATM machine in the 3600 block of Mount Diablo Boulevard who left after seeing the officer. LPD said the officer ran a records check on the car’s license plates and it was reported as stolen by the Oakland Police Department.

Police pulled the car over and found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, stolen mail, checks, credit cards, ID cards and passports. LPD shared images (above) showing about roughly 40 credit cards, 30 checks and more.

The victims are from Alameda County, Orinda and Southern California, LPD said.

The driver, who police said also had replica firearms in the car, was arrested and taken to the Martinez Detention Facility. He was identified by police.