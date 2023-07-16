(KRON) — A man was arrested in Millbrae following a robbery at an East Palo Alto Home Depot on Saturday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the store after a man grabbed a cash register and threw it to the ground, causing the machine to break open. The suspect took around $300 before fleeing the area, police said.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies used license plate reader cameras to track down the getaway car and arrested the suspect, Mark Johnson of Nevada, in Millbrae around 4:30 p.m.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The 46-year-old was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.