Man arrested in Morgan Hill for allegedly killing mother, injuring father in stabbing

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (BCN) – Morgan Hill police on Sunday arrested a man accused of stabbing his mother to death and stabbing his father multiple times, inflicting life-threatening head and upper torso wounds.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. Sunday to a stabbing reported at a residence in the 16000 block of Rustling Oak Court off of East Dunne Avenue, police said.

When they arrived, officers found the suspect, 25-year-old Dane Cleeton, standing near the front of the home covered in blood and demanding that officers shoot him. Officers were able to de-escalate the situation and arrest Cleeton without force, according to police.

Officers found an unresponsive woman, Cleeton’s mother, with multiple stab wounds on the residence’s porch and called for medical aid.

Cleeton’s father was across the street and had stab wounds to his upper body.

The father was transported to a hospital via helicopter while the mother was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

Cleeton was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Investigators determined Cleeton stabbed both victims following a disturbance at the residence.

People with information that will help the investigation are encouraged to contact Morgan Hill Police Detective Chris Woodrow at (669) 253-4895 or christopher.woodrow@morganhill.ca.gov.

