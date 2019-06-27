Man arrested in murder at Palo Alto mobile home park

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a murder earlier this week at a Palo Alto mobile home park.

According to police, 31-year-old Isadore Christopher Diaz of Palo Alto was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail Monday night for the alleged battery of a man who had walked through the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park.

That’s the location where the victim, an adult man in his 60’s, was found stabbed to death the same night.

The victim of the alleged battery said he had been punched and knocked down by a man, later identified as Diaz.

At the time of Diaz’s arrest, police had no evidence connecting Diaz to the homicide.

Officials said on Wednesday an investigation produced evidence that led to the identification of Diaz as the suspect in the mobile home park homicide.

A search warrant was produced for Diaz’s home and evidence was recovered linking him to the crime, police said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413.