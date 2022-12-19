SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 24-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested on suspicion of sextorting a 17-year-old San Jose boy, who later died by suicide, according to a press release from police Monday.

Jonathan Kassi was taken into custody in Van Nuys by the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 15, police stated. He was transported back to San Jose where he was booked in Santa Clara County Jail on charges of extortion and attempted disorderly conduct: that is, posting a photo or recording without consent.

“Suspect Kassi sexually exploited children online utilizing the usernames ’emillysmith’ and ‘kassijonathan’ on various social media applications,” the press release stated. “Detectives believe there could be additional victims due to the suspect’s criminal pattern and use of social media to target minors.”

KRON ON is streaming live

Anyone with more information on Kassi is asked to contact Sgt. Pierce of San Jose Police at 408-537-1397. The investigation into him has been ongoing since February, and police describe the scam as a “West African financial sextortion scheme,” though they have not elaborated on that description.