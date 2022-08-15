SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old man has been booked on two counts of homicide after a man and woman were found shot in their Bayview–Hunters Point home, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department.

Irvin Hernandez Flores was also booked a count of burglary and child endangerment. Officers discovered an unnamed 47-year-old man and an unnamed 41-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds at their residence on the 1100 block of Ingerson Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Despite the presence of medics and being transported to the hospital, the victims were pronounced dead there.

Hernandez Flores was arrested after an investigation, and the press release states he is a relative of the victims but does not state how, specifically. Police are still investigating despite the arrest, however, according to the press release, which added that anyone with information can call the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tippers may remain anonymous.