Man arrested in SF Trump supporter assault

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say they made an arrest in the weekend assault of a Trump supporter and free speech rally organizer who lost two front teeth.
San Francisco police said they arrested 35-year-old Adora Anderson of Watsonville in Oakland on Sunday. He was booked into the San Francisco jail on charges of mayhem with a hate crime enhancement.
The organizer of the event, Philip Anderson of Team Save America, posted photos to social media of his bloody mouth with a front tooth missing and another hanging loosely. He said anti-fascist protesters attacked him “for no reason.”
It was not immediately known if Adora Anderson had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
