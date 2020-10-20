Man arrested in SF Trump supporter assault

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say they made an arrest in the weekend assault of a Trump supporter and free speech rally organizer who lost two front teeth.

San Francisco police said they arrested 35-year-old Adora Anderson of Watsonville in Oakland on Sunday. He was booked into the San Francisco jail on charges of mayhem with a hate crime enhancement.

Philip Anderson, an organizer of a conservative free speech rally, left, hauls a fellow demonstrator over police barricades after being attacked by counter-protesters on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. About a dozen pro-Trump demonstrators were met by several hundred counter-protesters as they tried to rally. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The organizer of the event, Philip Anderson of Team Save America, posted photos to social media of his bloody mouth with a front tooth missing and another hanging loosely. He said anti-fascist protesters attacked him “for no reason.”

It was not immediately known if Adora Anderson had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Latest Stories: