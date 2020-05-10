Man arrested in Sonoma County after stealing car from dealership, leading deputies on high speed chase

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 41-year-old man was arrested after stealing a car from a dealership and leading officers on a pursuit, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, a deputy spotted a blue Mini Cooper with all the stickers on it leaving a car dealership on Santa Rosa Avenue.

The deputy tried to pull the car over as it appeared suspicious.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old John Pote a transient from Santa Rosa, did not pull over and led officers oh a high speed chase onto Highway 101.

During the pursuit, Pote reached 100 miles-per-hour.

Photo: Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office

Pote lost control of the car and crashed into an auto body shop at Old Redwood Highway and Lark Center Drive.

The department says Pote was unharmed but taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

According to authorities, Pote was arrested on Thursday for causing two different disturbances at the Sonoma County Airport but was released on $0 bail due to the emergency bail schedule.

Investigators determined Pote burglarized the dealership before stealing the car.

“The investigation did not uncover any evidence that Mr. Pote intentionally collided with the auto body shop to assist the victim business in more hastily repairing their stolen vehicle,” Sheriff’s wrote.

