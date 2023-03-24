(KRON) — A 21-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a string of at least three burglaries in Redwood City targeting sleeping women at night since January, according to police. The majority of these burglaries took place on the 1200 to 1300 block of Ebener Street, officials said. Five total burglaries are under investigation connected to this suspect, according to Redwood City police.

Officers said on two occasions, the suspect allegedly entered women’s homes while they were asleep, and on March 19, he allegedly woke a female victim up while inappropriately touching her. Officers responded to this call around 2:20 a.m. When the victim confronted the intruder, he allegedly barricaded himself in the bathroom but escaped through an exterior window before police got there.

Evidence from this incident, including surveillance video, led to the identification of the suspect as Cristian Josue CanelSian and linked him to three previous similar burglaries.

A photo of suspect Cristian Josue CanelSian provided by the Redwood City Police. (Redwood City Police Department)

In all the other cases, police said CanelSian also left when confronted and was able to flee the scene prior to the arrival of the police. Victims from these incidents were able to give police a description of the suspect, which were all generally similar, officials said.

CanelSian was arrested Thursday and charged with touching a person intimately against their will for sexual arousal, first-degree burglary and disorderly conduct.

The Redwood City Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying any additional victims of unlawful sexual contact or any other crimes committed by CanelSian. If you have any information regarding this subject, please contact Detective James Schneider at 650-780-7607.