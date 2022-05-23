SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Suisun City teenager. Clarence Earl Johnson, 58, of Fairfield, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury.

James Rabara, a 15-year-old student at Armijo High School, was the victim. Residents laid out a cross, candles and flowers on the side of the road as a memorial for Rabara.

“The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District, our staff, and our students are deeply saddened over the tragic loss of James Rabara. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family members and friends,” the school superintendent said in a statement to KRON4.

Suisun Police Department investigators said that Rabara was walking home after hanging out with friends when he was hit by a vehicle at 2:14 a.m. on May 14. The driver did not stop and render aid.