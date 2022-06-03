SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Members of the San Francisco Police Department’s burglary unit traveled to Taiwan to arrest a man who broke into a San Francisco home and stole nearly $3 million. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on March 16 and the man was arrested on Monday.

Officers responded to a home in the Bernal Heights neighborhood of the city for a report of a home invasion burglary. When they arrived, they found a female victim who claimed an unknown man broke into her home and physically restrained her.

SFPD reported that the man brandished a weapon and demanded money from the victim. He threatened to harm her more if she did not comply.

The man transferred almost $3 million out of her bank account and stole her cell phones before fleeing. An investigation revealed the suspect to be Tianze Zhang, 30, of Los Angeles. Police also learned that Zhang left the country after committing the crime.

SFPD worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and international law enforcement agencies to find Zhang. On May 30, he was located and arrested in Taipei, Taiwan.

Zhang was taken back to the United States and booked into the San Francisco County Jail. He was charged with felony burglary, felony kidnapping for robbery and felony terrorist threats.