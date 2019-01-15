Man arrested in Walnut Creek after crashing U-Haul truck into patrol car

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) - A man has been arrested in Walnut Creek on Tuesday after he was driving recklessly in a U-Haul rental truck before crashing into an unoccupied Walnut Creek Police Department patrol car.

The suspect driving the truck has been identified as 46-year-old Francisco Lima.

Officials say around 2:57 a.m. the patrol car was parked on the 1800 block of Lacassie Avenue before getting hit.

An officer who was standing nearby had to quickly get out of the way to avoid being hit by the U-Haul.

Walnut Creek officers then chased Lima as he sped north through the 2300 block of Buskirk Avenue in Pleasant Hill.

After about a three-hour standoff, Lima remained inside the truck and did not listen to the officer's commands.

Officials say around 8:06 a.m. Lima got out of the truck and was taken into custody by the Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill police.

Lima was taken to the Martinez Detention Facility where he is charged for attempted assault with a deadly weapon and driving recklessly while evading a police officer.

A mug shot of Lima has not yet been released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES