Man arrested in woman’s murder in San Francisco

A man is now facing charges in the murder of a woman in San Francisco.

The woman’s body was found on Alvarado Street near Noe Street in Noe Valley.

Officers were sent to the scene after a man walked into the police station and told officers his friend may have killed someone.

That man was arrested on Aptos Avenue in the Balboa Terrace neighborhood.

Police have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect.

