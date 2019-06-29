Man arrested in Woodside burglary

WOODSIDE (KRON) – A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Woodside and other charges.

According to police, 45-year-old Justin Huff has been arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for charges including commercial burglary, possession of stolen property, and evading arrest.

Police said Huff’s backpack, which contained a San Mateo County Jail wristband belonging to him, was recovered inside a stolen van parked in the back parking lot of Woodside Elementary School on Friday.

A smashed classroom window and several school laptops were found on a bench outside the classroom.

According to police, Huff had later attempted to break into the Woodside Little Store by smashing the window but failed.

A Woodside resident later spotted Huff on the area and called police.

He was located and taken into custody.