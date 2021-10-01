Man arrested on charges of running over, robbing Palo Alto spa employee

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man is charged with running over a Palo Alto cashier and robbing her, police said.

Palo Alto police arrested 31-year-old Juan Carlos Valdivia on three felony charges: assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and hit-and-run causing injury.

According to police, the suspect was a customer and fought with the cashier over his credit card receipt not reflecting the tip amount he had added. Police said he took both copies of the receipt and left the business.

The cashier then followed him out while calling her supervisor on her cell phone, police said. She then tried to take the merchant’s copy of the receipt from Valdivia, who investigators believe took her cell phone while driving away.

The woman fell during the fight and one of the rear wheels of the suspect’s car ran her over as he left the scene, according to police. She has multiple broken bones but is expected to be okay, police said.

Valdivia was arrested in South San Francisco on Monday, three days after the incident. They have yet to find the woman’s cell phone.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.