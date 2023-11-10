(KRON) — A man was arrested Thursday on felony abuse charges after he “terrorized” his elderly parents, the Redwood City Police Department said Friday in a press release. Jason Holden is accused of “taking over” his parents’ Redwood City home and causing $30,000 in damage to the residence.

The suspect is accused of lighting a large fire in the backyard of the home. The Redwood City Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze. Police did not clarify if the parents were physically harmed.

Authorities were concerned about Holden’s “erratic behavior” and that he might try to start a fire at a neighboring residence, according to the press release. RCPD served an arrest warrant for Holden, which detectives sought for multiple crimes he committed in October and November this year.

Holden also vandalized a neighbor’s vehicle, RCPD said. Police said Holden had been fleeing from officers on foot and by car.

Holden attempted to barricade himself inside the residence and did not comply with authorities’ requests. Officers delayed a “less lethal” 40 mm weapon, and a police canine helped take the suspect into custody.

Once Holden was medically cleared, he was booked into San Mateo County Jail for felony elderly abuse, felony vandalism, felony eluding and resisting arrest. His bail is set at $50,000 each for three separate charges, according to San Mateo County jail records.

Holden is 26 years old, according to the press release by RCPD. However, jail records say he is 35 years old. KRON4 reached out to RCPD for further clarification. We are waiting to hear back.