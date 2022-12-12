SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man on pre-trial release on firearms charges was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun Saturday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers made contact with Nicholas Hayes, 37 of Santa Rosa, around 9 p.m. while he was in his car in the 2000 block of Sebastopol Road, according to a press release.

He was the sole occupant of the car, and was on a grant of pre-trial release for a previous illegal possession of a firearm.

“Terms of Hayes’ release from custody were that he was to submit to warrantless search and seizure of his person, property, effects, business or vehicle any time of day or night and his residence during the day or reasonable hour of night,” the press release stated. “The [Special Enforcement Team] officers conducted a search of Hayes’ vehicle. The officers located a black satchel bag that was next to where Hayes was seated. Inside the bag, the officers located a loaded .357 magnum handgun, ammunition and what appeared to be methamphetamine. A check on the handgun showed it was not stolen, and it was not registered to Hayes.”

Hayes was prohibited from possessing a firearm both as per the terms of his release and because he’d been convicted of a felony in the past.

Hayes was arrested and booked on the following felony charges: