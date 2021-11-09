Man arrested on suspicion for fatally stabbing his mother in Walnut Creek

HORIZONTAL – Police car lights for stories with crime, accidents or other emergencies as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/ArtOlympic)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his mother to death on Monday morning in Walnut Creek, according to police.

The man was identified as Nicholas Roth who is accused of killing his 74-year-old mother Darlene Roth.

Police found the mother suffering injuries on the 2600 block of Jones Road around 5 a.m. Monday where the son was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

The mother was taken to the hospital where she later died, police said.

Walnut Creek police are calling the killing “an isolated incident between family members.”

Bay City News contributed to this report.