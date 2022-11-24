SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder early Thursday after he allegedly stabbing another man. Deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 600 block of El Camino Real in response to a report of a fight that injured one man. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive. In a preliminary investigation, the victim and witnesses pointed out the suspect, 25-year-old Gabino Garcia, at the scene.

Deputies detained Garcia, found the weapon used in the crime and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (650) 363- 4911. Callers may also remain anonymous by calling the tip line at 1-800-547-2700.

