FREMONT (BCN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Central County SWAT team have arrested a man on suspicion of an attempted murder that occurred in 2020, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced on Monday.

Anthony Hamid, 22, was taken into custody on March 22 after a warrant for his arrest was issued in unincorporated Walnut Creek, police said.

The victim was in his vehicle at Homestead Avenue and Ygnacio Vallejo Road on July 6, 2020 at approximately 4:56 p.m. when another person walked up to the vehicle and opened fire with a handgun, police reported. The victim was taken to a hospital and survived his injuries.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office has charged Hamid with attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and two enhancements. He remains in-custody awaiting trial on $3.25 million bail, police said.

