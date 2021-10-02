Man arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery in San Carlos

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of attempted robbery in San Carlos Friday night, police said.

The suspect tried to buy a cart full of items with a fraudulent credit card at the Lucky supermarket on Old Country Road around 7:30 p.m., police said.

He threatened to come back and shoot a store employee who confronted him about the card, according to police.

Sheriff’s deputies tracked down the suspect at the 1400 block of El Camino Real in San Carlos.

The deputies detained the suspect, and the store employee positively identified him, according to police.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of attempted strong-arm robbery, criminal threats, identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Anyone with information about the case may call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.