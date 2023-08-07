(BCN) — Petaluma police arrested a man suspected of driving under the influence after getting involved in a four-vehicle crash and trying to evade officers in a foot chase through a residential neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

At 5:50 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a hit-and-run collision in the area of Lakeville Highway and S. McDowell Boulevard, where an SUV driven by 58-year-old Petaluma resident Charles Piezzi had reportedly rear-ended one vehicle and caused a chain reaction collision involving a total of four vehicles.

As a result of the crash, one adult female was taken to the hospital because of her injuries, while a 12-year-old child was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Following the collision, the suspect reportedly drove his vehicle over a curb, parked it in a nearby parking lot and fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood, where police tracked him to the backyard of a home in the 1500 block of Rio Nido Way.

According to police, Piezzi disregarded their commands to surrender and entered the unlocked backdoor of the residence, jumped the rear fence of the property and entered another nearby backyard in an apparent effort to evade officers.

Officers gave chase and the suspect was apprehended without further incident, Petaluma police said.

Upon his arrest, police learned that Piezzi’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit and that he had switched license plates with a different vehicle he owned. A records check showed the suspect was on DUI probation and his driver’s license was suspended as a result of his prior arrest.

Piezzi was later booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on a slew of charges, including DUI with injury, DUI with injury over .08% blood-alcohol content, hit and run with injury, burglary for entering an occupied dwelling in the commission of a crime, resisting or obstructing Peace Officers, driving with a suspended license for DUI, displaying false license plate and violation of DUI probation.