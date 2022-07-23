(BCN) – A Santa Rosa man was arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of drunk driving after his all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crashed, sending him and a passenger to the hospital with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Michael Baker, 48, was driving a 2021 Can-Am Defender ATV on a private dirt road on Sonoma Raceway property around 11:30 p.m. when he hit an embankment at between 25 to 30 mph, CHP said. The ATV overturned on its left side.

Baker and a 35-year-old passenger from Nevada were rushed to the hospital with major injuries. A third passenger, a 40-year-old man from Arizona, sustained minor injuries.

According to the CHP, though the accident remains under investigation, alcohol was allegedly a primary factor in the crash.

Baker was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, though he was released to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

