Man arrested on suspicion of hate crime after Mountain View car crash

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Mountain View arrested a man who was aggressive with a driver and passenger following a car collision on Sunday afternoon.

Around noon, police responded to the 1600 block of Villa Street following reports of a crash.

The caller told officials that a driver, later identified as 37-year-old Shamir Simmons, was ‘agitated after the crash and physically assaulted the man and his wife in the other car.’

Simmons made racially charged comments at the Hispanic couple before running from the scene, according to the caller.

As authorities investigated on the scene, they took ‘a private person’s arrest for battery’ from the couple.

Officers searched for Simmons, who the caller said ran into an apartment complex on the 200 block of Chiquita Avenue.

Police found Simmons at his apartment and was detained.

Investigators determined that Simmons was intoxicated at the time and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run, battery, and hate crime.

Simmons was taken to the Santa Clara County Jail. While he was going through pre-processing, a routine administrative duty, officials say Simmons threatened to kill one of the officer’s wife and children.

Simmons was then also arrested on suspicion of threatening an officer.

Police say that Simmons is a Mountain View Whisman School District employee.