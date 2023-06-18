(KRON) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing of a 50-year-old man in Pittsburg on Saturday.

According to the Pittsburg Police Department, at 1:45 a.m, officers responded to the report of a man assaulting an individual near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and East Leland Road. Officers located an unresponsive 50-year-old male victim who was laying down on the ground.

Pittsburg police began providing life-saving measures, however, the victim succumbed to his injuries. Officers were able to locate the suspect, Juan Mendez-Medina of Pittsburg. The 46-year-old was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on one charge of murder, police said.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Detective Elmore at 925-252-4875.