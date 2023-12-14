SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco arrested a man suspected in an attempted homicide in October in the Richmond District, the department said Thursday.

On Oct. 29 at around 2 a.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Geary Street regarding a shooting. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, where he has so far survived.

Bryan Pratt, 63, is suspected in the shooting. Arrest and search warrants were authorized for him, and on Tuesday at 10:20 a.m., police located Pratt in the 400 block of Fulton Street and served the warrants.

Pratt was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder, intentional discharge of a firearm during a felony resulting in great bodily injury, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

This is still an open investigation. Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact the San Francisco Police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

