(BCN) – Police arrested a 37-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing his father early Sunday in San Jose’s Alviso neighborhood.

Kevin Jones was taken into custody in connection with a stabbing reported shortly after midnight Sunday in the 2000 block of Gold Street, according to San Jose police.

Officers found a man and a woman with stab wounds that were considered life-threatening. The male victim, identified as 69-year-old Michael Jones, died at the scene, according to police.

The woman was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, police said Monday.

Police didn’t say where Kevin Jones was located when he was arrested. The motive and circumstances behind the stabbing are under investigation.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide, police said.

The death is San Jose’s second homicide this year.

