(KRON) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his mother to death in the Naglee Park neighborhood of San Jose on June 30, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officers were called to the 200 block of South 14th Street, just four blocks east of San Jose State University, on a report of a stabbing. When police arrived, officers found a woman inside of the home with at least one stab wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s son, Ammanuel Germay, was at the scene, and he was taken into custody as a suspect based on the preliminary investigation. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after her next of kin have been notified. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #4117 or Detective Valosek #4245 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 4117@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4245@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

To remain anonymous, you may submit crime tips using the P3TIPS app, or by calling the 408-947-STOP tip line. There is a reward for information that leads to an arrest.