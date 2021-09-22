Man arrested on warrant for alleged sexual assault of two juveniles

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., (KRON) — Authorities arrested a suspect Wednesday for sexually assaulting two juvenile victims, Redwood City police said in a statement.

Officers had a warrant for the suspect’s arrest and approached him on a traffic stop after conducting surveillance at his residence, police said.

The suspect was identified as 63-year-old Thomas Garcia. He was taken to San Mateo County Jail.

Police said Garcia was wanted for allegedly committing sexual assaults that go as far back as the late 1980s.

