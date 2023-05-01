(KRON) — One man was arrested and a “stash” of weapons was seized by Hayward police during a search of a residential home, the Hayward Police Department posted on Facebook on Monday. The Hayward PD Special Duty Unit authored a search warrant after being informed that a man was believed to be in illegal possession of multiple guns.

The warrant was approved and during the search officers seized a “stash” of weapons, suspected narcotics and evidence of an illegal “chop shop,” police said. Weapons seized at the residence included handguns, a shotgun and two different rifles.

The man was at the scene at the time and was taken into custody, police said. Although the department posted about the incident on Monday, they did not specify when it took place.