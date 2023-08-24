(KRON) — Two men were arrested in Oakley on Thursday, and one of them was driving a car containing 11 catalytic converters, the Oakley Police Department said.
Oakley officers were called to the 900 block of Stonegate Circle at 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning by a witness who claimed to see three or four people stealing catalytic converters. The subjects fled before officers arrived. They were driving a white Dodge Magnum.
Later that morning, another resident called police to report a handgun in the middle of the road at Vintage Parkway and Piper Lane. The gun was determined to be a Glock-style ghost gun, and it was on the same path that the Dodge believed to have fled in.
At about 1 p.m. Thursday, the same Dodge Magnum was seen in the area of Concannon Drive and Vintage Parkway. Officers detained the driver, who was identified as 22-year-old Jorge Espiritu-Gonzalez of Antioch.
Another subject, 21-year-old Carlos Espana-Quintanilla of Antioch, was found walking near the area where the gun was found. Police said he was in possession of a 9mm magazine that fit the gun.
Both men were arrested. Police detectives searched the Dodge and found 11 cleanly and freshly-cut catalytic converters, OPD said. The car also had tools and key fobs.
Espiritu-Gonzalez was booked for possession of stolen property (felony), grand theft (felony), and possession of burglary tools (misdemeanor). Espana-Quintanilla was booked for possession of a large-capacity magazine (misdemeanor).