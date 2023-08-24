(KRON) — Two men were arrested in Oakley on Thursday, and one of them was driving a car containing 11 catalytic converters, the Oakley Police Department said.

Oakley officers were called to the 900 block of Stonegate Circle at 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning by a witness who claimed to see three or four people stealing catalytic converters. The subjects fled before officers arrived. They were driving a white Dodge Magnum.

Later that morning, another resident called police to report a handgun in the middle of the road at Vintage Parkway and Piper Lane. The gun was determined to be a Glock-style ghost gun, and it was on the same path that the Dodge believed to have fled in.

At about 1 p.m. Thursday, the same Dodge Magnum was seen in the area of Concannon Drive and Vintage Parkway. Officers detained the driver, who was identified as 22-year-old Jorge Espiritu-Gonzalez of Antioch.

Another subject, 21-year-old Carlos Espana-Quintanilla of Antioch, was found walking near the area where the gun was found. Police said he was in possession of a 9mm magazine that fit the gun.

Image from the Oakley Police Department. Image from the Oakley Police Department. Image from the Oakley Police Department.

Both men were arrested. Police detectives searched the Dodge and found 11 cleanly and freshly-cut catalytic converters, OPD said. The car also had tools and key fobs.

Espiritu-Gonzalez was booked for possession of stolen property (felony), grand theft (felony), and possession of burglary tools (misdemeanor). Espana-Quintanilla was booked for possession of a large-capacity magazine (misdemeanor).