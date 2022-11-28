MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on the afternoon of Black Friday after attempting to escape police officers, the Mountain View Police Department said. The suspect had burglary tools in his car when he was tracked down by police.

An MVPD detective saw a Toyota with expired registration near California Street and Mountain View Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. The detective attempted to stop the car, but police said it sped away.

The officer did not pursue the car but drove around the area in an attempt to find it. On Latham Street and Palo Alto Avenue, the officer ran into the suspect car again.

With help from other officers, the suspect was arrested. There was also a female passenger in the car who was detained and released, police said.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

A police investigation revealed that the driver was operating a car with stolen license plates. There were burglary tools, additional license plates, and a gas siphoning kit inside the car, police said.

The driver was booked into jail on suspicion of evading a police officer and possession of burglary tools. Police are investigating to see whether he is connected to other crimes in the area. The suspect was not publicly identified “to protect the integrity of the investigation,” MVPD said.