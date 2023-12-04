(KRON) — South San Francisco police arrested a man for driving under the influence after the man was allegedly seen asleep behind the wheel of his car at the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Miller Avenue, South San Francisco Police Officers said.

Police responded to reports of the 21-year-old man from San Bruno asleep in the driver’s seat of his Ford F-150. Officers said they boxed the truck in. The man then woke up and accelerated, ramming into two of the police cars surrounding him, officials said. Officers also said the suspect rammed into a light pole near Grand Avenue and Miller Avenue, knocking it down.

Officers were able to safely remove the driver after the crash by breaking through the passenger side window.

The man was treated at San Francisco General Hospital. When he was medically cleared, he was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.