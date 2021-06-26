Shark attack closes beach near Pacifica

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) -The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that Gray Whale Cove State Beach south of Pacifica is closed following an attack by a Great White Shark between 6 feet and 8 feet long this morning.

At 9:15am, a 35-year-old man was swimming off of Grey Whale Cove State Beach when he was bitten in the right leg by a 6-8 ft. great white shark. The male was able to swim to shore and medical aid was summoned. The male was transported to Stanford.⚠️The beach is now closed. — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) June 26, 2021

A 35-year-old man swimming at Gray Whale Cove State Beach was bitten in the right leg by the shark about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted about 11:30 a.m.

“Got to gray whale cove today minutes after a great white shark attack on a scuba diver. Just in case anybody is wondering why highway 1 was shut down this morning. He was still alive when we left. Talked to wife of the guy who was elevating his leg to keep him from bleeding out.”

The man swam ashore on his own and was then transported to Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto.

A warning sign was posted and the beach closed, the Sheriff’s Office said.

This is a developing story.