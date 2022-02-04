Man attacked, robbed outside San Leandro home

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – Troubling video from the East Bay captured a man being robbed in front of his home.

The victim was apparently targeted after leaving Oakland’s Chinatown.

Cellphone video from Wednesday shows three men attacking a victim outside of their San Leandro home.

The man is heard pleading that he will give up what they want but the thieves continue their ambush.

Carl Chan, the president of Oakland’s Chinatown Chamber of Commerce says the victim was followed from Chinatown to his home in San Leandro.

This type of targeting is something Chan says he’s seeing more and more.

In the video, the struggle is seen going out of view but the victim can still be heard. The trio stole the man’s expensive wristwatch and after taking it, they escaped in a silver car.

The man was left on the ground calling for help.

San Leandro police have put out robbery prevention tips, including being aware of your surroundings and reporting suspicious behavior.

Chan is hoping when these types of crimes involve criminals from one community following people to another community that the police departments continue to work together.