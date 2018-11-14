Man attending 49ers game goes missing during bathroom break
SANTA CLARA (KRON) - In the South Bay, police are looking for a man who went missing after attending the 49ers game Monday night.
Police say Ian Powers last talked to his family around 10 p.m. Monday.
Powers' girlfriend said he left his seat to go to the bathroom at the game and never came back.
His car was found in a nearby parking lot.
Police say Powers was traveling from Washington to Los Angeles with a scheduled stop in the East Bay to see family.
If you have any information, call police.
