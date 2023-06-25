(BCN) — A man who was prohibited from having firearms was arrested Friday after deputies seized three assault-style rifles, a semi-automatic handgun and 1,500 rounds of ammunition at his home, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said.

Russell Larson Charling, 41, of San Martin, previously had firearms confiscated because of an earlier arrest, the sheriff’s office said Saturday. Deputies sought a search warrant for Charling’s residence because of threats to shoot law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to the assault-style weapons and handgun, deputies located “ghost gun” parts and building materials, and high-capacity ammunition magazines, according to the sheriff’s office. Charling was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of weapons and drugs offenses. Bail has been set at $612,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were assisted by police from Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Campbell and Sunnyvale, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500 or anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.

