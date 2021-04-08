San Francisco police block off roads for barricade situation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police have responded to a barricade situation in San Francisco, which has been ongoing since about 1 a.m.

San Francisco police said a 32-year-old man has locked himself inside an apartment on the 400 block of Bay Street. Several streets have been blocked off in the area, such as Mason and Taylor Streets.

Police say they do not believe there is a threat to the area, but they want people to stay away.

“The status of any potential victims is unknown at this time. This is a dynamic and evolving incident,” said Off. Adam Lobsinger at 4 a.m.

Crisis/hostage negotiation team members are included in the police response.

