Shooting suspect barricaded in San Jose home, evacuated area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A person has been barricaded in a San Jose home for several hours into Thursday morning.

The person is suspected of shooting a man, who had life threatening injuries as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday. It happened in the 900 block of N 4th St.

San Jose police said they evacuated surrounding homes and closed the area of N 4th St from E Hedding St to E Younger St, along with E Younger St from 3rd to 5th Streets.

Police last gave an update at 3 a.m., saying it is still an active scene.