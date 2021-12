SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man who reportedly had a gun near a UPS customer center in San Jose has barricaded himself in an RV, police said.

The incident started around 7:40 a.m. on South 7th St, according to the San Jose Police Department.

“A male brandished what is believed to be a rifle at several people near the UPS customer center,” police tweeted at 9:23 a.m.

Officers said they are negotiating with the man and UPS employees have sheltered in place. The road is closed in both directions.