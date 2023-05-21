AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – A man prompted a shelter in place order after barricading himself with a firearm early Sunday morning, according to the Napa County Sheriff.

A SWAT team was called out to the area of Gisela Drive and Rio Del Mar. The man was eventually placed into custody, police said.

Police have been on the scene since 1:30 a.m. and are asking the public to avoid the area. The shelter in place order is expected to be lifted soon, police said.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.