(KRON) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after he barricaded himself inside a car while holding a person hostage for seven hours, according to the Alameda Police Department.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of a trespassing in the 400 block of Stardust Place. Two people were barricaded inside a car on the private property, police said.

The man was found to have an outstanding warrant for domestic violence involving the other person that was inside the car. According to police, it appeared the other person was being held against their will.

Crisis negotiators with APD’s Critical Incident Response Team was called in and helped to safely resolve the incident after more than seven hours.

The man was arrested and booked into the Santa Rita Jail for trespassing, outstanding warrants and a restraining order violation, APD said.