SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department has made an arrest for a homicide that happened on Nov. 21.

A 30-year-old man died from multiple stab wounds that night in the 400 block of Geary Street, according to police. Two days later, police said they found the suspect, 48-year-old Kenneth Lewis, and took him into custody.

Police did not reveal what made him a suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444.